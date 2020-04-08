June 19, 1964 - Saturday, April 4, 2020 Joanne "Jodie" Morrisroe, 55, of Fishersville, formally of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020, at her home. Born on June 19, 1964, in Charlottesville, she was the daughter of Ruth W. Driggs and Earl J. Currier Sr. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl J. Currier Sr. and her stepfather, Robert F. Driggs. Joanne worked in grocery retail at Food Lion for the last 18 years. She enjoyed watching Hallmark, playing Farmville, sewing, crocheting and painting ceramics in her spare time. She had a strong love for her family and was a wonderful confidant to those she held close. Her grandchildren were her world and brought her great happiness. Over the last two years, she fought a courageous battle with great willpower and made her family extremely proud. Joanne is survived by her mother, Ruth W. Driggs of Fishersville; her sons, Marvin Lee Delawder and his fiancée, Angi, of Scottsville, and Wesley A. Nesselrodt, his wife, Carolynn, and their two sons, Jackson and Wyatt, of Fishersville; her daughter, Christina Trout, her husband, Matt, and their two sons, Tucker and Travis, of Fulks Run; sisters, Sandra Gillespie and significant other, Melvin, of Ruckersville, and Brenda McKeen, of Charlottesville; brothers, Earl J. Currier II, and wife, Lisa, of Charlottesville, and Tim Currier and wife, Julie, of Staunton; stepsisters, Debra Riddle, of Buckingham, and Cheryl Terrell of Lovingston; along with a host of beloved nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Burnette Jones of Ruckersville. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Lung Association at action.lung.org or the American Cancer Society at cancer.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
