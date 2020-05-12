June 11, 1950 - Wednesday, May 6, 2020 Laura Alice Morrow, 69, of Brookhaven, Ga., passed away on May 6, 2020, at The Fountainview Center for Alzheimer's Disease in Atlanta. She was predeceased by her parents, John Gordon Morrow Jr. M.D., and Edith Clements Morrow, R.N., of Hahira, Ga.; by paternal grandparents, John Gordon Morrow Sr. and Sara Giles Morrow of Hahira, Ga.; and maternal grandparents, Sydney L. Clements and Alice H. Clements of Charlottesville, Va. She was born on June 11, 1950, in Valdosta, Ga., and attended Hahira Elementary School, Hahira High School and graduated from Lowndes High School in 1968. She graduated magna cum laude from The University of Georgia, and received a master's degree in English (Chaucerian Studies) from the University of Oregon. She taught English at Lane Junior College, Eugene, OR, became the assistant state director for the Oregon Small Business Development Center and retired as an academic administrator from Portland State University. She relocated to Charlottesville, VA where she held several post-retirement positions. She moved to Atlanta in 2011 and resided there until her passing. She is survived by a brother, John Gordon Morrow III, M.D. (Margaret) of Brookhaven Ga.; daughter, Melissa W. West (Dan) and granddaughters, Dalilah and Lillian West, of Sherwood Ore.; son, Jon E. Weaver (Kelly) of King City, Ore.; cousin, Roy M. Clements Jr. of Charlottesville, Va., and several nieces and great-nieces. Due to quarantine issues related to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date in Hahira, Ga. The family is grateful for the kind, gentle, personal and compassionate care she received from everyone at The Fountainview Center over the past 8 years. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to The Fountainview Center for Alzheimer's Disease, 2631 N, Druid Hills Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30329-3529.
In memory
