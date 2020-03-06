1943 - 2020 Kyong Cha Mosby journeyed on to glory early Monday morning, March 2, 2020. She was preceded by her father, Chun Ho Yi; mother, Kun Nam Chong; two sisters, and one younger brother. Kyong became a Christian at the age of 44. Kyong leaves behind a loving husband, Benjamin W Mosby III of Charlottesville, Va.; a daughter, Jacqulyn Mosby Brown; a son-in-love, James E. Brown III of Charlottesville, Va.; two sons, Gary A. Mosby of Lynchburg, Va., and Jerry W. Mosby of Charlottesville, Va.; one granddaughter, Faith A. Brown and one grandson, James S. Brown IV, of Charlottesville, Va.; a brother, several uncles, aunts, two brothers-in-love, five sisters-in-love, a multitude of nieces and nephews, dedicated friends, and her church family at the Korean Community Church in Charlottesville. A funeral service will be held at the Korean Community Church in Charlottesville, 645 Kirtley Lane, Charlottesville, VA 22903, Friday, March 6, 2020, at 5 p.m.

