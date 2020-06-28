March 21, 1925 - June 26, 2020 Nellie Leake Moubry, 95, of Charlottesville, Va., died on Friday, June 26, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care in Pinehurst, N.C. Born March 21, 1925 in Albemarle County, Va., she was the daughter of John and Annie Leake. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everette J. Moubry and son, Benjamin H. Moubry. Nellie worked 28 years, at Sperry Marine Corporation in Charlottesville. She was also a devoted member of First Christian Church in Charlottesville for many years. Nellie is survived by daughter, Edith Stringer and her husband, Robert of Bay Springs, Miss.; daughter, Shelby McMullan and husband, Shell of Bay Springs, Miss.; son, Lawrence Moubry and wife, Beverley of Pinehurst, N.C. She was also blessed with ten grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Special thank you to her loving caregivers, Monica McCleod and Katie McCoy. Also, thanks to all that cared for her at FirstHealth Hospice. Viewing and visitation will be held between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, Charlottesville, but due to COVID 19 social distancing restrictions, please call 434-296-6148 for an appointment. Masks are mandatory. A private graveside service will be held at Mount Moriah United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to First Christian Church, 3285 Keswick Road Keswick, VA 28947; the Foundation of FirstHealth, 150 Applecross Rd., Pinehurst, NC 28374. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

