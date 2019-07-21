Audrey Best Moyer, 86, of Afton, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital with her daughter, Genevieve, by her side. She was born July 28, 1932, in Goochland County, to the late Isaac W. and Bessie Lloyd Best. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, William Moyer (of 47 years), and Earl Myrtle (of 5 years); brothers, Berlie Best, Pete Best, Isaac Best Jr., Eddie Best, Vernon Best, and Robert Best; and sisters, Louise Anis and Tina Osbourne. Audrey was a member of Hebron Baptist Church in Afton. She worked at Jason's Pajama Factory in Charlottesville for 10 years, G.E. in Charlottesville for 26 years, and Brownsville Market in Crozet as a cook for 16 years. She enjoyed sewing, working with flowers and loved to cook for her family and friends. Survivors include her daughter, Genevieve Black and her husband, Dale, of Crozet; sons, Larry Moyer and his wife, Georgie, of Afton, and Nelson Moyer and his wife, Susan, of Culpeper; brothers, Earl Best and Harvey Best; sister, Geraldine Ragland; grandchildren, Jonathan Lawhorne and his wife, Christine, Brandon Black and his friend, Aly Howse, Larry Moyer Jr., and his wife, Carol, and Angie Beights and her husband, Gayland; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Carson, Amelia, Spencer, Lauren, Roland, Greyson, and York; and a great great-grandchild, Hyland, numerous nieces and nephews. Very special to her heart are Amelia, Carson, Spencer and baby Hyland, who she enjoyed sprending time with and cooking for when they came to visit. A very special thank you to Chris and Ann Suh, Roger and Janet Turner, Sonny and Nancy Sprouse, Jeff and Michelle Sprouse and David and Maude Marshall for your friendship and help over the years. The family would also like to thank Steve and Diane Morris, and the doctors and nurses at the Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital for the care and support during Audrey's illness. A very special Thank you to Chaplain Tammy James for your friendship, visits while she was in the hospital and for officating her ceremony. The family will recieve friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Teague Funeral, 2260 Ivy Rd. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Hebron Baptist Church, 66 Tanbark Dr., Afton. Interment will follow at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Dollins, Billy James, Craig Spicer, Jeff Sprouse, Andy Powley, and Steve Morris. Condolences may be made at www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM EDT SUNDAY... * HEAT INDEX VALUES...UP TO 109 DUE TO TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 90S, AND DEWPOINTS IN THE LOWER 70S. * IMPACTS...THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT STRESS DURING OUTDOOR EXERTION OR EXTENDED EXPOSURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HIGH TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HIGH TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY - CALL 911. &&
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.