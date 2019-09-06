Evans Clark "E.C." Mundy Jr. passed away at home in Barboursville, Va. on Wednesday September 4, 2019 with his wife of 43 years by his side. E.C. was born on March 25, 1927, at home on the family farm with the help of Dr. Sims who came from Eheart on a horse and buggy. E.C. began his education at James Barbour School in Barboursville and graduated in 1944 from Orange High School in Orange, Va. After several "tries" to enter the U.S. Marine Corps and being told he was too small each time, he began eating bananas and drinking water to increase the amount of his weight on the scales and they finally sent him to "boot camp." Once in the Marine Corps during World War II, he was stationed in Guam, Hiroshima, Nagasaki and Tokyo Bay, Japan. He was later sent aboard the USS Columbus to serve under Admiral Bennett and then transferred to the heavy cruiser USS Chicago to serve with Admiral Bledsoe. E.C.'s last tour of duty was on the USS Fall River which also returned him home to the USA. After leaving the Marines he attended the Cincinnati College of Embalming and graduated Summa Cum Laude. He worked as a licensed embalmer and funeral director under Frank A. Bliley of Richmond, Va., and also at Wheeler-Thompson Funeral Home, Fredericksburg, Va. After his father died, E.C. moved back to the farm in Barboursville and opened the State Farm Insurance Office in Orange, Va., while also working part time with horses. He began working full time with horses in the 1950's. After marrying Keveney Bliley in 1976, they both began buying, selling and raising young thoroughbreds for the race tracks. They later moved their horse business to Ocala, Fla., where the Ocala Breeders Sales Company was trying to get started. E.C. bought an interest in this sales company and he and Keveney still own an interest. Thousands of thoroughbreds are sold each year and the barns in Florida are always full. One day E.C. decided that it was time to say goodbye to Florida and head back home to Virginia. They made a home in Barboursville, where E.C. was Master of the Barboursville Masonic Lodge; founding member of the Piedmont Sportsman Club; Chairman of the Orange County Zoning Board of Appeals; Chairman of the Barboursville Ruritan Club; a former member of the Farmington Hunt Club and helped start the fire department in Barboursville. E.C. loved dogs and started the first Jack Russell Budweiser line here in Virginia. He also had some of the first Charolais cattle in the area and the first Goose Neck Horse Trailer that became the "trailer of choice" after a while. E.C.'s love of the sport of hunting with his friends and his English Pointers and later, English Setters, brought him great joy. He brought the first Pointing Lab to this area. E.C. was preceded in death by his parents, Evans C. and Denzil Mundy; sisters, Duvrese M. Marr, Denzil M. Lyne, and Beverly M. Collins; and his son, Evans Clark Mundy III. In addition to his wife, Keveney, he is survived by daughter, Kimberly Murphy of Alabama; sister, Theresa M. Jesser of Athens, Ga., and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville, Va. The funeral, with Masonic Rites, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home, Gordonsville. Interment will be held in Graham Cemetery, 14191 Constitution Highway, Orange, Va. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews, cousins and The Hatton Ferry Dead Eyes, sporting clay friends of E.C. A reception will follow at the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department, 5251 Spotswood Trail, Barboursville, Va. Memorial contributions may be made to Legacy Hospice, 500 Faulconer Dr, Suite 100, Charlottesville, VA 22903, Barboursville Masonic Lodge, P.O. Box 83, Barboursville, VA 22923, The Ruritan Club, 5259 Barboursville Community Center, Barboursville, VA 22923, or the Barboursville VolunteerFireDepartment, P.O. 122, Barboursville, VA 22923. Preddy Funeral Home of Gordonsville is serving the Mundy family.
