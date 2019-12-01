William Albert Murphy, 76, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Laurels of Charlottesville. He was born on January 14, 1943, in Dorchester, Mass., to the late Dorothy O'Brien and John Murphy. Mr. Murphy served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and retired after 29 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife, Tina Murphy; children, Wally Howard, Tina Ceurvels, William Murphy Jr. and Kathleen Hickey; siblings, Peggy Hirtle and George O'Brien; grandchildren, Diana, Lindsay, Cindy, Nicole, Timothy, Christopher, Billy, Dylan, Mikey and Julia; and 20 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, George O'Brien and his brothers, Robert and John Murphy. Services for Mr. Murphy will be private. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com.
