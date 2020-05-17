October 8, 1946 - Thursday, May 14, 2020 Jackie Lee Murray, 73, of Richmond, Virginia passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home. He was born on October 8, 1946 in Robson, W.Va., son of the late Bruce Murray Sr. and Elliston Blake Murray Pritchett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bruce Murray and William Murray; and a sister, Linda Murray Marks. Jackie is survived by a brother, Galen Murray; a sister, Brenda Murray Williams; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Jackie was a hairdresser with Jonulf's Hair Fashions. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, Holly Memorial Gardens. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements. Ryan Funeral Home 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
