March 16, 1937 - Sunday, May 3, 2020 Paul James Nagy, 83, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Paul was born March 16, 1937, in St. Louis, Missouri to Paula Christina Schneider Nagy and Ladislav James Nagy. Paul grew up in St. Louis and Newton, Massachusetts, and graduated from Oberlin College in chemistry. He raised a family and made his career as a ground-breaking photographic chemist with Polaroid in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Even more than chemistry, Paul loved music. He was an accomplished classical pianist who enjoyed punishing himself slogging through the harshest and most brutal Bartók, Ravel, and Debussy. A highlight of his musical life took place at the age of 17, when he performed as a soloist with the Boston Symphony Orchestra where his father played violin. Paul's parents were both professional musicians, and that musical legacy was carried on by all four children. Paul was fascinated by the natural and scientific world, especially cosmology. He loved reading popular science and a good mystery novel. Paul lived with bipolar disorder his whole life, but never let it get him down. Similarly, he embraced the support and wisdom he gained from Alcoholics Anonymous. During the decade after he moved from Cambridge to Charlottesville, his Catholic faith gained importance to him. Family and friends with varying views on the world all found him to be a wise, thoughtful, humble, and loving man. Late in life he suffered from COPD. He died in his home at Our Lady of Peace from COVID-19. He is survived by siblings (and their spouses) John (and Mary) Nagy, Tom (and Kären) Nagy, and Christine Nagy; former spouse, Martha Bicking Nagy; sons, Eric Nagy (and Laura Galloway) of Charlottesville and Tim Nagy (and Aimee Franklyn); and grandchildren, Hazel and Jesse Galloway. Deep gratitude go out to the wonderful staff and friends at Our Lady of Peace for the kindness and care they gave Paul. A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Peace in Charlottesville when the pandemic allows. Paul will be buried in a family plot in Truro, Massachusetts. Contact sons, Eric and Tim at pnagy2@gmail.com to receive updates.
