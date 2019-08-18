August 10, 1923 August 13 2019 Janice Marie Napier, a stalwart woman of 96 years, departed this earth on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 and was called home to Heaven. Janice Napier was born into a pioneer family in Smithfield, Utah during the last days of the wild west. The daughter of the late William McMurdie and Charlotte Roskelley McMurdie proved to be a spitfire from a young age and took her role as the elder and protector of her baby sister, Eleanor, very seriously. She was an independent woman before it became fashionable or widely accepted. She was a hard worker and developed her skills by working at a grocery store and Stromberg-Carlson, but her favorite job was working with children. She spent many years as a student aid for Charlottesville City Schools and maintained lifelong friendships with her students. Janice was proud of her daughters and relished in being a grandmother. She may not have always understood her family's crazy antics, but she'd support them along the way by making Halloween costumes, watching her grandkids swim for hours at McIntire Park, or chow down on tacos on Christmas Day. Janice was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was entrusted with many callings within the church throughout her life. Many people of the Charlottesville community will remember her legacy as one of the original "Apple Dumpling Ladies" who spent many hours peeling apples and baking pastry every October for dumplings to be sold at the charity fair to raise money for the local Boy Scout troop. She credited Dr. Pepper as the secret to longevity and honey buns as the reason for living. Her impressive embroidery work was well known and often admired. She was quiet but opinionated, never boisterous, but could hit you with her quick wit at a moment's notice. If she put her mind to something, you knew she would accomplish it. She had a reputation for being tough but also as someone who was very generous and thoughtful. Janice is survived by her daughter, Susan Dudley and son-in-law, Conrad Hinshaw Jr. of Goldfield, Nevada and daughter, Kathie Cason of Charlottesville; sister, Eleanor Shelton of Lincoln, California; her grandchildren, Pamela Todd of Tonopah, Nevada, Holly Compton and husband, Jonathan, and Andrew Cason and wife, Ciarra, all of Charlottesville. She is also survived by her great-grandsons, Daniel Todd, Martin Todd, Ryan Todd and Scott Todd. She was predeceased by her son, Ernest "Dale" Barksdale Wells Jr.; son-in-law, Bernie Cason; and her beloved dog and trusty companion, Angel. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Hill and Wood. Flowers may be sent to Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville or if you would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Janice Napier, please send to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA at aspca.org/donate. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
