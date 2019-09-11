Margaret Lucille (Ripley) Napier, 87, of Scottsville, passed away on Sunday evening, September 8, 2019 at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville surrounded by her family. She was born on February 29, 1932, in Albemarle County, a daughter of the late James Benson and Myrtle Lee (Hurt) Ripley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Herman Butler Napier; a son, Charles Herman Napier; a brother, Kenneth Benson Ripley; and a great-granddaughter, Michelle Leighty. In addition to being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Margaret worked for a number of years at the former Skippy's Market and at Mama's Place Antique Shop in Scottsville. She was a longtime member of Fox Memorial Baptist Church for over 65 years, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher and ran the Nursery. She also enjoyed cooking, both for her family and for other elderly and shut-in members of the community in need of a meal; cleaning, and above all, spending time with her family. Survivors include a son, James Lewis Napier and wife, Lisa, of Scottsville; two sisters, Edith Ripley Easton of Farmville and Doris Ripley Overcash of Boyd's Tavern; a daughter-in-law, Gwen Newton Napier of Scottsville; three grandchildren, Michael Napier and wife, Jessica, Andrea Snoddy and husband, Jeff, and Ryan Napier; nine great-grandchildren, Alexia and husband, Tyler, Michael, Hayden, Lucas, Brandy, Christian, Ayshia, Damien, and Sylinah; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Fox Memorial Baptist Church by the Reverend Randy Golladay. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until service time at the church on Thursday. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
