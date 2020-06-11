August 10, 1926 - June 4, 2020 Pamela C. Neale, 93, of Charlottesville, formerly of Rocklands in Gordonsville, died on Thursday, June 4, 2020, under the care of Hospice of the Piedmont. She was born on August 10, 1926 in Dorset, England. Among other interests, she was a volunteer at Monticello and Montpelier. Friends will meet for an informal memorial gathering from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Teague Funeral Service, 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903. We ask that those desiring, make memorial contributions in Pamela's name to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Condolences may be made online at www.teaguefuneralhome.com.

