October 9, 1952 - May 8, 2020 James Victor Neis of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Vic was born on October 9, 1952, in Greenville, North Carolina. He was a graduate of Lane High School, in Charlottesville, and also earned a Bachelor's of Psychology from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va. Vic was preceded in death by his mother and his beloved brother, John. His closest friends were Fred James, Kathy James, and Mike Zourinko.

