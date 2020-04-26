Joseph Henry "Pic" Nelson, 72, of Keene, died on April 19, 2020, at the Hospice House in Charlottesville, Va., following a courageous fight with Cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles H. and Anna A. Nelson; and two brothers, Charles N. and George L. Nelson. He is survived by niece, Rika Nelson; niece and goddaughter, Jocelyn Saunders (Vashon); niece, Nikki Eubanks; nephew, George Nelson Jr. (Aisha); and a godson, Isaac Roman. He also leaves to mourn two aunts, Virginia Gray and Evelyn Jones (Willis); and his cousin/best friend, Robin Lee. Joseph leaves three great-nieces, Asia, Paris, and Charli, and one great-nephew, Brian. He will also be missed by his huge circle of committed friends. Due to state COVID-19 guidelines there will be a private graveside service. A future celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a later date. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
