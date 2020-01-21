Judy Marie Nelson, 84, formerly of Charlottesville/Gordonsville, died Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Runk & Pratt at Liberty Ridge, Lynchburg, Va. On July 30, 1955, she was united in marriage to Robert B. Nelson at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Greenwood, Va. Judy is survived by her husband, Robert; two sons, Robert Jr (Angie) and David (Lisa); one daughter, Carolyn (Stan) Smith; ten grandchildren; 12 and 2/3 great-grandchildren. Judy spent 26 years in the banking business while raising a family at the same time. Memorial Services will be held at Runk & Pratt Liberty Ridge Chapel, 30 Monica Blvd., Lynchburg, VA 24502, at 3 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Rd Chapel (434) 385-8900 is serving the family.
