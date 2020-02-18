08/13/1954 - Saturday, February 15, 2020 Theodore "Ted" Frank Neofotis, 65, of Charlottesville, passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Ted was born on August 13, 1954, in Lexington, Va. He was the son of Frank S. Neofotis and the late Aphrodite Pappas Neofotis. Ted was a lifelong resident of Charlottesville and will be remembered for his kind heart and his smile and laughter. In addition to his father, he is survived by his brother, Nick Neofotis and wife, Brenda; their sons, Chris and his wife, Melissa, of Centerville, Va., Mark Neofotis of Harrisonburg, Va., and Steve Neofotis and wife, Cathy, of Greensboro, N.C.; his daughters, Nichole of Burlington, N.C., and Alexandria of Boone, N.C.; and many cousins and other family members. The family will receive friends at Hill and Wood Charlottesville Chapel from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Hill and Wood Charlottesville Chapel with the Rev. Thomas Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Transfiguration, 100 Perry Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22902. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill and Wood Funeral Service 201 North First Street
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
11:00AM
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.