Sue Ann Newman was born on July 17, 1948, in Maysville, Kentucky, to Laton Mitchell and Theresa Irene (Kirby) Newman, both deceased. Sue passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, after a long battle with cancer and paraneoplasctic syndrome. She received a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Cincinnati and later earned a Masters degree and certifications in several educational disciplines including special education, guidance counceling, and school administration where she excelled in the perfect job for her as an assistant elementary school principal for more than 20 years in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she lived for over 40 years. While in Virginia, Sue cultivated a wide circle of friends from her involvement in various church and social activities and her professional life. Sue is survived by her eight siblings; and many nieces and nephews. The celebration of life Mass will be at St. Bernadette Church in Amelia on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Burial will follow at Fleming County Cemetery in Flemingsburg, Kentucky Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Cincinnati.
