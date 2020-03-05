Leon Tyrone Nichols, 65, of Boston, Mass., returned home to be with our Heavenly Father on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Hospice of the Piedmont Center for Acute Care.. Leon was born on November 2, 1954, to the late Harold and Lillian Nichols. He was preceded in death by one brother, Artis Nichols of Boston Mass. Leon leaves to carry out his valiant legacy to his beloved wife of 35 years, Detra Nichols of Charlottesville, Va.; one son, Shawn Nichols of Boston, Mass. and his wife, Shamika Nichols, of Crozet, Va.; one daughter, Leah Odom of Boston, Mass.; two granddaughters, Lailah and Niyah Nichols, both of Waynesboro, Va.; two brothers, Vincent Nichols and his wife, Dawn Nichols, of Boston, Mass., and Harold Nichols of Boston, Mass.; two sisters, Alfreda Singh and her husband, Victor Singh, of North Carolina, and Brenda Andrews of Boston, Mass.; and a host of nieces and nephews. Leon, most intimately known as "Slick Nic" graduated from Boston Trade high school. He had a special passion about technology and spent many years as a computer technician at Digital Data Corp in Boston, Mass. In his spare time you could always catch him tinkering with and building computers. Leon and his family later transitioned to Charlottesville, Va where he worked for Qual choice data center of the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was also a dedicated driver for both the Charlottesville transit system and the University transit system. Mr. Nichols was a true sports fanatic and enjoyed cheering for all New England teams. He was a passionate and competitive tennis player on the ACAC tennis team of Charlottesville, Va. He had a strong devotion to his family and a firm belief in God. He was a faithful member and served as a deacon at Ebenezer baptist church in Charlottesville, Va. Leon left a long lasting impression with everyone he came in contact with; his smile could warm even the coldest of hearts. Detra was Leon's kindred spirit and his greatest joy of all was spending time with her. He cherished making memories with his granddaughters, which held the true key to his heart. The family wishes to extend a gracious thank you to the team of 3 east at the University of Virginia Medical Center. We would also like to thank the team of the Hospice of the Piedmont Center for acute care for their outstanding and compassionate care during Leon's transition home to God. Thanks to special friends Raymond "Doochie" Seaforth of Fitchburg, Mass and Gladys Saylor, we can't thank you enough. A heartfelt thank you to the Rev. Dr. Lehman Bates II and first lady Gloria for your strong support and love. Lastly, thanks to all the family and friends for the outpouring love and support during this difficult time. Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist church in Charlottesville, Va., with the Reverend Lehman Bates officiating. Mortician Services provided by J.F. Bell funeral home.
