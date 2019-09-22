Mary Alice Nichols, 93, died September 20, 2019. Born in Dallas and raised as an only child in Fort Worth, Texas, she graduated from business college before marrying and moving to Northern Virginia, where she proudly worked as a secretary for the federal government until becoming a mother, a role she relished from the first day until her last. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting, playing the piano, reading, crossword puzzles, playing bridge, and was an avid follower of news and politics. She was active in the life of her church: serving in its women's missionary union, as a teacher, singing alto in the choir, and as a leader of the Girls' Auxiliary. She had a great sense of humor, a wide circle of friends, was a good neighbor, and a caring confidant for many. And she LOVED cats. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Nick. She is survived by her daughter, Linda; her son, Steve; her daughter-in-law, Melody; and her grandson, Keith. A memorial service is set for Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Monroe Wilson Room at the Colonnades, where she had resided since 2005. The family is grateful for the compassion and friendships she enjoyed while in their care. Condolences may be sent to her family at www.hillandwood.com.
