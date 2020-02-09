Christopher Lucas "Luke" Norcross, 22, of Scottsville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family and special friends. Luke was born on March 14, 1997, in Charlottesville, the son of Chris and Carol Norcross of Scottsville. Luke had a smile that everybody fell in love with. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, hiking and kayaking. He enjoyed sports and played football and lacrosse from a very young age and attended Fluvanna County Public Schools and graduated from the Blue Ridge School in St. George, Va., in May of 2015. He was an outstanding football and lacrosse player. He earned an academic and athletic scholarship to continue his education at Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, W.Va. While at D&E, Luke was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and was a goalie on the lacrosse team. As a goalie, Luke set a school record for the most saves in a single game with 30 saves. This accomplishment also earned him a spot in the NCAA record books. He was also named to the 2017 Lacrosse All-Flow Team. Luke graduated Davis and Elkins in May 2019 with a BA in Criminology. Luke always wanted to become a police officer, and with the kindness, compassion and generosity of the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Department, Luke's dream came true when he was presented with a certificate, arm patch, hat and badge making him an Honorary Reserve Deputy just moments before he passed. Luke also wanted to give back to the game he loved by coaching youth lacrosse. He coached in the summers when he was home from college and was going to be an assistant coach at Fluvanna County High School this spring. He was always a quiet, strong, selfless young man and those that knew him know he was a man of few words, but he was also very kind, caring, and fun-loving. He loved his family and friends and always put their needs and feelings above his own. Luke will never be forgotten and will be greatly missed by all those that love him. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Raymond and Peggy Norcross; maternal grandfather, Bill Wigley; and an uncle, Tommy Hall. He is survived by his parents, Chris and Carol; his sister, Laci and her boyfriend, Noah Branch; his maternal grandmother, Lynn Wigley; his girlfriend, Kristen Thomson; his uncle, Ray Norcross and wife, Alisa; his aunts, Pam Norcross Hall and Kim Norcross and her boyfriend, Chris Uhler; and a special aunt, Karen Norcross Rinaldi and husband, Marc who helped him along his journey. He is also survived by many cousins; and his dogs, Winston and Bailey. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Fox Memorial Baptist Church in Scottsville by Pastor Randy Golladay. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday evening, February 9, 2020, at Fox Memorial Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911 www.hopva.org. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
