Margie Root Norford passed away on October 4, 2019, at Our Lady of Peace Nursing Center following a dementia-related stroke. She was born on April 21, 1932, in Greene County, daughter of the late John and Mary Root. The last remaining member of her immediate family, Margie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Root; and by her siblings, Maude Root Herring, Hallie Pearl Root, Oland William Root. Her husband of fifty-three years, Mannie W. Norford Jr. also preceded her in death in 2014. Margie is survived by three stepchildren, Richard Norford (Kay Fullen) of Dauphin, Pa., Faye Norford of Chapel Hill, N.C., and Penny Norford of Greenwood, Va. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Margie worked for the City of Charlottesville for 31 years, and was elected and served as Commissioner of Revenue until her retirement in 1993. A graveside service will be held on Monday October 7, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Spring Hill Baptist Church in Ruckersville, Va., where Margie was a member. The family wishes to express gratitude to family friends Gene and Marilyn Fox and Debbie Berry as well as to the staff at Our Lady of Peace Nursing Center for providing such comforting care to Margie aka The Singing Lady in Room 13. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.