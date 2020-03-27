Gloria Madeline (Moore) O'Brien, 79, of Scottsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on February 14, 1941, in Albemarle County, a daughter of the late James Robert and Glenna Sevilla (Smith) Moore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven siblings, Ruby Wyland, Robert Moore, Franklin Moore, Jane Broske, Tina Brown, Ann Corbin, and Jimmy Moore. Gloria was a member of Fox Memorial Baptist Church where she was active in many ways and participated in the Touch of an Angel Quilting Ministry. She enjoyed sewing and crafting, working in her flower gardens, and cooking. But most of all she loved her family. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Edward Russell O'Brien of Scottsville; four children, Dinah Hall (Timmie), Wanda Morris, Steve Morris (Wanda Sue), and Mark Morris, all of Scottsville; a sister, Atlee Moore of Schuyler; seven grandchildren, Steven, Kristen, Marky, Sean, Skylar, Samantha, and Hunter; fourteen great-grandchildren, Benny, Joshua, Madeleine Claire, Aaliyah, Londyn, Micah, Cole, Carleigh, James, Aubrie, Timothy, Adam, Nolan, and Emmit; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members; and her beloved dog, Coco. A private interment will be held at Fox Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery in Scottsville. A memorial service celebrating Gloria's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fox Memorial Baptist Church Touch of an Angel Quilting Ministry, 2847 West River Road, Scottsville, VA 24590. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.

