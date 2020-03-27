Gloria Madeline (Moore) O'Brien, 79, of Scottsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on February 14, 1941, in Albemarle County, a daughter of the late James Robert and Glenna Sevilla (Smith) Moore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven siblings, Ruby Wyland, Robert Moore, Franklin Moore, Jane Broske, Tina Brown, Ann Corbin, and Jimmy Moore. Gloria was a member of Fox Memorial Baptist Church where she was active in many ways and participated in the Touch of an Angel Quilting Ministry. She enjoyed sewing and crafting, working in her flower gardens, and cooking. But most of all she loved her family. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Edward Russell O'Brien of Scottsville; four children, Dinah Hall (Timmie), Wanda Morris, Steve Morris (Wanda Sue), and Mark Morris, all of Scottsville; a sister, Atlee Moore of Schuyler; seven grandchildren, Steven, Kristen, Marky, Sean, Skylar, Samantha, and Hunter; fourteen great-grandchildren, Benny, Joshua, Madeleine Claire, Aaliyah, Londyn, Micah, Cole, Carleigh, James, Aubrie, Timothy, Adam, Nolan, and Emmit; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members; and her beloved dog, Coco. A private interment will be held at Fox Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery in Scottsville. A memorial service celebrating Gloria's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fox Memorial Baptist Church Touch of an Angel Quilting Ministry, 2847 West River Road, Scottsville, VA 24590. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Hundreds of Charlottesville doctors, nurses sign petition raising alarm on supply shortage
-
219 cases of COVID-19 in Va.; ‘Months not weeks,’ Northam on Sunday said to prepare for a long haul
-
Six Final Four superstars who never found success in the NBA
-
Police charge Scottsville area man with work van, camper thefts
-
Grocery stores, retailers set aside senior shopping hours in response to COVID-19
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.