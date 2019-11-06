Mary Ann O'Coin, 87, of Rochester, N.Y. passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, in Schuyler, Va. Born on April 5, 1932, in Gordonsville, Va., she was the daughter of the late James and Mary Adams. She was the wife of the late Francis O'Coin and was also preceded in death by sister Phyllis Blanchette. Mrs. O'Coin was a Lieutenant in the United States Navy from September 30, 1954, to March 29, 1956. She was also a Registered Nurse for most of her life. Mrs. O'Coin had an extensive history within the American Legion, where she was a lifetime member; elected as the first female County Commander for Monroe County, N.Y. in 1983; Judge Advocate for Post 468 in Greece, N.Y. and served over twenty years on the Board of Visitors for the Batavia VA Medical Center in Batavia, N.Y. She is survived by one daughter, Michelle Wilson and husband, Michael, of Ruckersville, Va.; two sons, James O'Coin and wife, Julianne, of Rochester, N.Y., and Francis O'Coin and wife, Alice, of Schuyler, Va.; two sisters, Elizabeth Shaw of Chesterfield, Va., and Carol Crawford and husband, Kenneth, of Barboursville, Va.; five grandchildren, Zachary and Jacob Wilson, Rhiannon O'Coin, Melissa Wood and husband, Donald, and Emily Fogarty and husband, Chris; four great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mary Ann O'Coin's memory to the Batavia VA Medical Center via www.buffalo.va.gov/giving. A military graveside service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville, Va.
