Martha Mathias O'Mary of Crozet, Va. born on June 6, 1933, in Nansemond County, Va., ended her journey on earth on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, James "Pappy" O'Mary; her parents, Nurney and Lillie Mathias; and a brother, William of Corapeake, N.C. She is survived by her loving daughter, Judy Stoneburner and her husband, Michael; granddaughter, Shannon Dagner and her husband, Tony; grandson, James Stoneburner and his wife, Joanna; and the twinkle in her eyes, great-grandsons, Michael Dagner and Garrett Stoneburner. In addition, her close loving family, sister, Mary Hunt, brother Cecil and his wife, Betty, of Suffolk, Va.; and sister-in-law, Betty Byrne of Greenville, Tenn.; and her lifelong friends, Anna Roberson and Charlotte Stoneburner. She cherished the friendships of her neighbors and all of those that touch her and Pappy's lives throughout the years. Martha was an independent lady, strong of spirit and true to her faith. She was a gentle lady who loved nature and all that it had to offer. She enjoyed her gardens, took pride in her home, and was an unselfish person who always found the good in others. The family would like to express their eternal gratitude to the caregivers at Martha Jefferson Hospital for the compassionate care they gave to Martha and the support given to the family during her last days of her journey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Western Albemarle Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 188, Crozet, VA 22932, or Emmanuel Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 38, Greenwood, VA 22943. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 11 a.m., Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 7599 Rockfish Gap, Greenwood, Va. A prayer from Martha: Dear God most high, hear and bless thy beasts and signing birds and guard with tenderness small things that have no words. Amen. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
