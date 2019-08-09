Frances Patterson Oakes, better known as "Polly", 86 years old, of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, died on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Stuarts Draft Christian Community. Born March 9, 1933 in Albemarle County, Va., Polly was the daughter of Charlie Lewis Patterson and Dolly Walker Duncan Patterson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl E. Oakes; her brothers and sisters including Annie L. Gardner, Gertrude V. Glass, Charlie W. Patterson, Lucille P. Morris, Norman E. Patterson, and Edward L. Patterson; and her in-laws including Edward H. Gardner, Luther A. Glass, Ida C. Patterson, Russell R. "Bunny" Deane, James E. Maxey, and C. Ernest Rodgers. Polly was loving of, and loved by her family, those departed and those who remain to cherish her legacy. Survivors include her son, Steven D. Oakes and his partner, Shelly Walker, of Charlottesville; her daughter, Kathy O. Zimmerman and her husband, Timothy R. Zimmerman, of Great Falls, Va.; and her grandchildren, Alyssa C. Oakes of Charlottesville, Matthew W. Zimmerman of Great Falls, Va., and Laura C. Zimmerman of Great Falls, Va. Her surviving siblings and in-laws include E. Elizabeth Goodman and her husband, Tommy E. Goodman, of Charlottesville; Earl E. Morris of Charlottesville; Phyllis M. Deane of Locust Grove, Va.; H. Randolph Patterson of Bedford, Va.; H. Hazel Maxey of Charlottesville; R. Hilton Patterson and his wife, Carolyn S. Patterson of Stuarts Draft, Va.; Jane E. Pitts and her husband, Stuart T. Pitts of Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Joyce M. Rodgers of Stuarts Draft, Va. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. One of 14 children, Polly considered family her greatest blessing in life. She lost her father at the age of 20 years old, but remained a devoted daughter to her mother. She loved her brothers, sisters, and their spouses boundlessly and was happiest in their company. Above all, she was, and will always remain, a mother and grandmother of deepest love, strength, sacrifice, and friendship. Polly was a graduate of Scottsville High School who remained a curious learner until her death. She moved to Charlottesville after her graduation and spent most of her life there. She worked primarily in banking and retired from Bank of America in 1998. Until her health declined, she enjoyed volunteering with her sisters for Meals on Wheels. Polly's last years were spent as a resident of the Stuarts Draft Christian Retirement Community and Christian Homes. Those who love Polly witnessed the infinite compassion and friendship shared with her until her death and we will be eternally grateful to them. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Mount Zion Methodist Church, 2620 Mount Zion Church Road, Esmont, VA, 22937. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.