Evelyn Christiansen Odell, age 99, died peacefully on June 9, 2020, at Mirabella in Seattle, Wash. Born on September 19, 1920, Evelyn was the third daughter of Jordan Alexander and Bessie (Eddy) Christiansen. She graduated valedictorian of her high school class and went on to receive sophomore and senior honors in her graduating class of 1942 at the University of Wisconsin, in Madison, Wis., with a BA degree in science education. She was elected to Pi Lambda Theta, a national honorary organization for women in education, and joined Delta Zeta, a social sorority. Evelyn taught English to high school seniors in Columbus, Wisconsin before her marriage to Robert Branigan during World War II at which time she moved to College Station, Texas. There she was program director at WTAW radio station, Texas A&M and had a daily Woman's Day program on the air. Later Evelyn served on the board of Wisconsin JE, Chairman of the Wisconsin Federation of Woman's Club, and later served on the board of the National Federation of Woman's Club. She was also on the board of Beloit Municipal Hospital at the time the new hospital was built. In 1952 she divorced Robert Branigan and in 1957 married Henry Odell. In 2017 they celebrated 60 years as a devoted couple. Together they enjoyed the early years when Henry and two partners were organizing their new company Regal-Beloit. In 1966 they moved to Bloomington, Indiana with their two children while Henry did his doctorial studies in business and in 1969 started his teaching career at UVa in Charlottesville, Virginia. When Henry retired in 2000, they travelled extensively in Europe and Asia. They also enjoyed playing bridge together! Evelyn enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, her social clubs and most of all her children and grandchildren. In addition, she enjoyed Wipigaki and their cabin in northern Wisconsin. She is survived by Carol Odell (Mark Smith) of Seattle, Wash., Will Odell (Nina) of Edmonds, Wash., six grandchildren, two stepdaughters, two step grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Odell, three sisters, a brother; a daughter, Lorel Branigan; son, Edward Branigan; and stepdaughter, Laura Odell. In 2008, Evelyn and Henry moved to Mirabella in Seattle, Wash., a continuing care community where they found new friends and an active, interesting, busy life with their children nearby. Evelyn also joined the Women's University Club of Seattle. Tribute and photo wall - https://www.beckstributecenter.com/obituaries Memorial gifts may be made to Mirabella Foundation, 116 Fairview Ave. North, Seattle, WA 98109, or Delta Zeta Foundation, 202 East Church Street, Oxford, OH 45056.
