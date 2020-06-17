Raymond G. Orf, joined his beloved Francis on June 14, 2020. He leaves behind his son, John (Barbara); grandsons, Christopher (Stacey) and Nicholas; one great-granddaughter on the way. He was the last surviving and eldest son of George and Mildred Orf, born on October 8, 1930. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at graduation, Honorably Discharged in 1953 after serving in Cold Bay Alaska during the Korean War. He served the U.S. Government where he met Francis overseas and they were married. Upon his retirement in 1975, he settled at Recess in Bremo Bluff, Va., to the home John inherited from his grandfather, where he remained until he could no longer live alone. The family wishes to thank special family, Betsy and Charles Cocke, Rhonda and Joseph Johnston, Catherine and Doug Wheeler; special friends, Larry Almond, Euxine and Dick Faye, and Pat Chewning who made his last years special. Raymond was a longtime member of the vestry at Grace Episcopal Church, where he will be interred beside Francis on Wednesday, June 16, 2020, 10 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Grace Episcopal Church, 745 Bremo Bluff Rd., Bremo Bluff, VA 23022
In memory
