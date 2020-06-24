Our father, friend, fishing buddy and hero, John "Eddie" Edward Orndorff Sr., 76, of Gordonsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He passed away peacefully with family by his side, following a long battle with diabetes and renal failure. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy Orndorff; his children, Leslie Orndorff Cocco, John (Michelle) Orndorff Jr., Craig (Olivia) Orndorff; seven grandchildren, Zach, Nicole, Janelle, Amy, Jed, Rachel and Jack; nieces and nephews, Lisa, Wesley, Harry David (Marsha), Cindy (Tim), David (Kristen), Christy (Chuck), Jessica; and numerous cousins and extended family. He was predeceased by his father, Ossman Orndorff Sr.; mother, Doris Haynes Orndorff; brother and sister, Ossman Jr. and Vicki. He made his career in the automotive industry and until his declining health made it impossible, was an active member of Barboursville Baptist church, serving as a Deacon and working with many other ministry efforts. He also served as Chaplin at the Barboursville, Va. Chapter Masonic Lodge and enjoyed activities with his brothers of the Masonic Lodge 112. If you asked a hundred people to describe our father, you would hear words like "humble", "kind", "hard worker", "gentle spirit", "faithful" and "selfless". He was adored by all who knew him. He was an avid sports fan and loved to watch football, baseball, golf and the races at every opportunity. He taught us to fish, hit a chip-shot, build a perfect bonfire and be thankful in every situation. A country boy at heart, he loved listening to classic country music, quietly singing along, he could name the artist and year each song was released. Most of all, he loved his family and instilled in us strong values that have served us well. We were truly blessed to call him "Dad" and will hold him close in our hearts until we meet again. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Maplewood Cemetery, Gordonsville, Va. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org or P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
'He is irreplaceable': Caroll Bickers, a longtime Central Virginia coach and administrator, dies at 68
-
Bickers, Carroll Wade
-
Northam releases list of long-term care homes with COVID-19 outbreaks
-
Ruckersville man to spend 15 years in prison in child porn case
-
15 new COVID-19 cases reported in TJHD; statewide case numbers still rising
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.