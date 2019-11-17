Karen Elaine Orsini, 74, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at her residence. She was born on September 26, 1945, in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late Weldon and Georgia Coakley. Karen was a selfless woman who gave so much of her time and love to others. Her giving and loving nature would shine through her love of cooking and entertaining. The doors were always open to her home for her family and friends. Above all, her loyal dedication to her husband and family will be truly remembered. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Joseph A. Orsini; her children, Michael S. Orsini (Kristina) and Diane E. Bigler (Justin); and her grandsons, Dominic J. Hiner and Ryan K. Orsini. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament, 154 N. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802, with Father Chris Masla officiating. A private family interment will follow at Dayton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Karen's memory to the Disabled American Veterans (dav.org) and/or Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org). An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.