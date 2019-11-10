Constance Elaine Osrunn, 85, passed away on October 23, 2019, at the Healthcare Center of Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. Elaine was born on July 17, 1934, in Linden, New Jersey, the only child of Hugo and Stella Malme. Elaine is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Knud Ole Osrunn. Elaine and Ole met while in graduate school at Cornell University, where she obtained her M.Ed. Elaine enjoyed a career in education teaching grades K-12 and as a school administrator. In addition to her love of teaching children, Elaine loved the arts, and after retiring from education she served for 16 years as a Docent and Gallery Teacher at Amon Carter Art Museum in Fort Worth, Texas. Elaine obtained her bachelor's degree from Wilson College in Pennsylvania and served on the Board of Directors for the Alumni Association for many years. In addition to her husband, Elaine is survived by her brother-in-law, Peter Osrunn, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service for Elaine will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, in the Chapel at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. Flowers are welcome, however, those wishing to do so, may make memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation at alzfdn.org. Hill and Wood Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
