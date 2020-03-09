James Franklin Outen, 81, of Chattanooga, Tenn., died on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born in Riverbend, N.C., the son of the late James Troy Outen and Chloe Shelton Outen. James graduated in 1956 from Lane High School in Charlottesville, Va. He was a United States Air Force veteran and attended Syracuse University while in the service. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, James attended the University of Virginia and later attended Dallas Theological Seminary. He was preceded in death by his brother, Buck Outen and his sisters, Betty Ann Outen and Binnie Jo Smith. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Nancy Addington Outen; daughters, Kendall (Ricky) Randolph and Wendy Merrill; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Steve Euler officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421.
Breaking
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.