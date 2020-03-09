James Franklin Outen, 81, of Chattanooga, Tenn., died on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born in Riverbend, N.C., the son of the late James Troy Outen and Chloe Shelton Outen. James graduated in 1956 from Lane High School in Charlottesville, Va. He was a United States Air Force veteran and attended Syracuse University while in the service. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, James attended the University of Virginia and later attended Dallas Theological Seminary. He was preceded in death by his brother, Buck Outen and his sisters, Betty Ann Outen and Binnie Jo Smith. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Nancy Addington Outen; daughters, Kendall (Ricky) Randolph and Wendy Merrill; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Steve Euler officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421.

