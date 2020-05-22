Marcus Overton went to be with Lord on May 16, 2020. He was born on April 10, 1962. Marcus is survived by his father, Ellerson Overton; mother, Catherine Overton; brothers, DaVon "Beanie" Overton and Ellerson "Rinnie" Overton Jr.; half-sister, Janell Paris; aunts and uncles, and a host of cousins and friends. The family would like to thank the local Rescue Squad, the UVA doctors and nurses and Hospice of the Piedmont at Northridge. Private services will be held at a later date.

