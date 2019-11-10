James Edward Pace was called to be with our Lord on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was born in Charlottesville on April 17, 1946, to the late Raymond and Doris Pace. He was also preceded in death by his eldest son, James Cleveland Pace. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and later worked as a police officer with the Charlottesville Police Department until he retired in 2000, a career and community he truly loved. He is survived by his wife, Sherron Vaughan Pace; one son, Benjamin Pace and wife, Brenda; and their daughters, Kendra and Kylie; his brothers, Dennis V. Pace, (who thought of him as his hero), Chuck, Larry and Paul Shifflett; three sisters, Gloria Earline, Anna Cook and Nancy Chavis; numerous nieces and nephews and friends. He was a member of the VFW Lodge #1827, American Legion # 74 and Fork Union Masonic Lodge # 127, AF and AM. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel, Charlottesville, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Va. 23060-9979 or to the U. Va. Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 80008, Charlottesville, Va. 22908. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.