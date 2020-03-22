Mary Katherine (Sheler) Pace, 75, of Scottsville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, after a long illness. Born in Charlottesville, she was the daughter of the late Clark Edward and Bessie (Breeden) Sheler. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three sisters: her twin sister, Martha, who died in infancy, Ida "Peachy" Morris, and Betty Meadows; a grandson, Stephen Morse; and granddaughter, Bevijean Morse. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, William J. "Bill" Pace Jr. of Scottsville; five children, Peggy Jo Clarke (Eric) of Stanardsville, Milly Crickenberger (Larry) of Kents Store, William J. "Bill" Pace III (Emily) of Madison, and Aaron Pace (Wanda) and Brad Pace (Stephanie), all of Scottsville; eight grandchildren, Katherine Besley (Jack) of Mineral, and Eric Morse and partner, Erin, all of Mineral, Anna Anderson (Ron) of Stanardsville, Carly Baughn (Matt) of Tacoma, Washington, Terry Clark (Derick) of Key West, Florida, Heather Pace and fiancé, Harrison, Aaron Pace (Hannah), and Kristen Pace, all of Scottsville; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Natalie Anderson, and Wynonna Baughn (expected any day); a brother, Leonard "Booster" Sheler (Mary); and three sisters, Nettie Collier, JoAnn Whitten, and Trina Dorrier. A memorial service in celebration of Mary's life will be scheduled at a later date at Antioch Baptist Church in Fluvanna County. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Pace as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

