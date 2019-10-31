Mary P. Currier Painter, age 76, of Columbia, Tenn., passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born in Charlottesville, Va. to the late Roger Payne and Sarah Scruggs Payne. Mary and her husband formerly lived in Leesburg, Va. before moving to Spring Hill, Tenn. where they are currently members of the Spring Hill United Methodist Church. Survived by loving husband of 31 years, Charles Painter; son, Vaughn A. Currier of Reston, Va.; stepson, Mitchell (Jennifer) Painter of Mechanicsville, Va.; grandchildren, Emily and Triston Painter, all of Mechanicsville, Va.; and several loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers, Hollis, Elwood, Randolph, Billy and Marvin and Lloyd Payne. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Monticello Memory Gardens, Amos Rideout officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Foundation For Geriatric Education, P.O. Box 2197, Murfreesboro, TN 37133.
