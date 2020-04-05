March 7, 1991 - Tuesday, March 31, 2020 Zachary William Palmer, 29, of Charlottesville left his earthly home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was born on March 7, 1991, in Charlottesville, the son of Tony and Melissa Stargell. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Nancy Kidd; a niece, Savannah Harlan; and a nephew, Xander Harlan. In addition to his parents, he is survived by grandparents, Louis and Brenda Pace and Milton and Irene Stargell; a sister, Ashley Pace (Wayne); brothers, Jacob Stargell (Brittany), TJ Stargell and Corey Prentiss (Kayla); nieces, Lexci Johnson, Adalynn Harlan and Izabella Pace; nephews, Logan Stargell, Liam Stargell and Chance Pace. He also leaves a godson, Archer O'Connell and his parents, Tom and Samantha; aunts, Jennifer Minor (Travis), Melinda Stargell (Amy) and Teresa Payne (Wesley); uncles, Roy Butler (Cheryl) and Jack Stargell (Laurie); and a lifelong friend and roommate, Aaron El and his GovSmart family; as well as many cousins and extended family. His faithful furry companions Roady and Pooch will also miss him. Zach grew up playing baseball at Cove Creek Park and played football for Monticello High School, and was a member of the State Championship Team. He loved to watch and participate in all sports. He was a lifelong New England Patriots fan. Zach had an infectious smile and laugh. He had a heart of gold and would go out of his way to help someone in need. He also loved to travel. His favorite trip was to Hawaii, where he was able to swim with sea turtles, another one of his favorite things. Zach was also a big supporter of local businesses and restaurants. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date, when we can all be together, the way Zach would want it. A visitation time will be held Sunday evening, April 5, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home. Due to restrictions and safety concerns relating to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all attendees are asked to remain in their vehicle upon arrival and will be shown into the funeral home in small groups.
