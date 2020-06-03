September 3, 1970 - May 29, 2020 Julie Ashley Pannell went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday May 29, 2020, surrounded by her family. After her long fight with Multiple Sclerosis the final bell was rung. Born on September 3, 1970, Julie was a light to all who met her and was never without a smile. She was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Julie was a Life Member of Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad where she used to run as a firefighter/EMT. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Dwayne and Steve Ashley. Julie is survived by her parents, Ray and Kitty Ashley; husband, E.G. Pannell; son, Gerald Pannell (Brittni); daughter, Ashley Dawson (Brandon); stepdaughter, Tiffany Pannell; grandchildren, Bryson, Sara Kate, and Eason Pannell, Kaiden Dawson, Tyson and Zayne Stark; special friend/caregiver, Laura Sandy along with her children, nieces and nephew, and numerous friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held at Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad once gatherings are allowed. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434-263-4097). Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel 828 Front Street, Lovingston, VA 22949

