Louise R. Parham, of Keswick, died on Sunday, July 14, 2019, after a prolonged illness. She was born on January 10, 1942, to Howard and Otelia Cargill Parham Sr. of Stony Creek, Va. After moving to Keswick, she joined the Zion Hill Baptist Church where she faithfully served for over 50 years as President of the Willing Workers, in the Usher and Culinary Ministries. She worked in numerous local health care facilities as a Certified Nursing Assistant and Dietary Technician. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters; and surrogate in-laws, Virginia Brooks Harris and Viola Brooks Jordan. She leaves to cherish her memory Horace Brooks, her devoted companion; two sons, Michael Parham of Charlottesville, and Arnold (Othelia) Parham of Dothan, Ala.; three sisters, Daisy Epps of Richmond, Va., Shirley Baker of Dinwiddie, Va., and Rosemary Massenburg of Hopewell, Va.; one brother, Howard Cargill Jr. of Stony Creek, Va.; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial celebration will be held Monday, July 22, 2019, at Zion Hill Baptist Church, in Keswick. Family visitation at 11 a.m., celebration at 12 p.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.