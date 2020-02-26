Ronald "Ronnie" E. Parham Ronald "Ronnie" E. Parham, 72, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Janet; his daughter, Jennifer and her husband, Blakeley Greenhalgh; and their son, Cooper. He is also survived by his sister, Carolyn Sweeney and her daughter, Angie Fischer; and his brother, Bobby Parham, Bobby's wife, Ruth, and their two sons, Chris and Jason. He is survived by his cousins; Janet's four brothers, three sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Hattie Susan "Susie" and father William Sunday "Bill" Parham. Born in Cumberland County, Tenn. in 1947, Ronnie spent his early years farming and logging with his brother and father. He then attended Tennessee Tech. Ronnie and Janet were married in 1968 and shortly thereafter moved to Charlottesville. Ronnie worked for William H. Chisholm Construction and eventually opened Parham Construction Company in 1985. This family company was part of the community for over 30 years. Numerous family members worked with him at Parham Construction Company. He considered the employees of the construction company his family and his commitment to his employees and the community were unmatched. He was known for his generous nature. People in the community always knew they could find him holding court at the Tavern during breakfast or the Korner Restaurant during lunch. He was often joined by lots of friends and family during these daily trips to his favorite spots. When Ronnie wasn't working his other love was being with his family and friends, hunting and fishing. He especially loved hunting big game with his brother, nephews, and close friends. Funeral services will be held at Parham Chapel in Cumberland County, Tenn., on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2 p.m., burial will follow at Wilson Cemetery. This chapel was built by his great great-grandparents in the early 1900s. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Place, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. www.hopva.org. Their support along with the staff at Rosewood Village Assisted Living during his final months was invaluable. Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Breaking
Most Popular
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.