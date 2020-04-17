Monday, April 13, 2020 Christine Parish, 88, of Charlottesville, passed away on April 13, 2020. Christine valued education tremendously, working in shoe factories alongside her mother during the summers to help pay for her undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts. She earned 4 degrees in total, including a Master's of Education, Master's of Computers in Education, and a Doctorate of Education from the University of Virginia. She taught for many years in the Hamilton-Wenham school district in Massachusetts. Once she received her Doctorate at age 59, she returned to Charlottesville to live and taught courses well into her 80s to teachers on assessing learning styles and understanding different brain and personality types. She was a voracious learner, always inquisitive and interested to learn new things across a broad spectrum of topics. Due to being incredibly kind, caring, and empathetic, she had an enormous circle of friends. Her love of people cannot be expressed enough she thrived on learning about them and embracing and supporting each person's urge for significance. In addition to living in Mass. and Va., she lived in Minneapolis, Chicago, and Cleveland with her (predeceased) husband, James R. Parish, and their children. She enjoyed life to the fullest and loved jazz, entertaining people in her gracious home, good food, traveling, and especially her children. She was smart, philosophical, elegant, stylish, and worldly. Christine is survived by her loving son, Steven Parish; her adoring daughter, Suzanne Parish; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. Due to the coronavirus, burial will be private and a celebration of life held at another date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Christine's name to the CDP Covid-19 Response Fund.
Breaking
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 30 DEGREES EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA BETWEEN THE INTERSTATE 81 AND 95 CORRIDORS AS WELL AS THE EXTREME EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA PANHANDLE. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&
Most Popular
-
UVa modeling shows social distancing working in Va., delays peak until summer
-
Northam signs bill to allow removal of Confederate monuments
-
Coffey, Pamela S.
-
Meadowbrook Pharmacy company fined for illegal prescriptions
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.