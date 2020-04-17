Monday, April 13, 2020 Christine Parish, 88, of Charlottesville, passed away on April 13, 2020. Christine valued education tremendously, working in shoe factories alongside her mother during the summers to help pay for her undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts. She earned 4 degrees in total, including a Master's of Education, Master's of Computers in Education, and a Doctorate of Education from the University of Virginia. She taught for many years in the Hamilton-Wenham school district in Massachusetts. Once she received her Doctorate at age 59, she returned to Charlottesville to live and taught courses well into her 80s to teachers on assessing learning styles and understanding different brain and personality types. She was a voracious learner, always inquisitive and interested to learn new things across a broad spectrum of topics. Due to being incredibly kind, caring, and empathetic, she had an enormous circle of friends. Her love of people cannot be expressed enough she thrived on learning about them and embracing and supporting each person's urge for significance. In addition to living in Mass. and Va., she lived in Minneapolis, Chicago, and Cleveland with her (predeceased) husband, James R. Parish, and their children. She enjoyed life to the fullest and loved jazz, entertaining people in her gracious home, good food, traveling, and especially her children. She was smart, philosophical, elegant, stylish, and worldly. Christine is survived by her loving son, Steven Parish; her adoring daughter, Suzanne Parish; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. Due to the coronavirus, burial will be private and a celebration of life held at another date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Christine's name to the CDP Covid-19 Response Fund.

