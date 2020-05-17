January 28, 1936 - Wednesday, May 13, 2020 James "Jim" Severn Parks, 84, of Charlottesville, Va., died on May 13, 2020 at Hospice House on Park Street. He was born on January 28, 1936, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Walton and Margaret Henderson Parks. The family moved to Charlottesville six months later. Jim was an alumnus of Lane High and Woodberry Forest, and attended the University of Virginia and Penn State. He served six months in the Army Reserves and was recalled to active duty in 1961-1962. James joined the family business, Parks Finance, which his parents started in 1944, and that became three generations when his son Wally joined too. Parks Finance sold in 2014. Jim was active in the Virginia Consumer Finance Association and served as president in 1974-1976. From 1975-2000 he was on the Board of Directors of the AFSA. He was twice elected president of the Charlottesville Lion's Club and was a member of the Elk's too. He was president of Charlottesville Retail Merchants and was a Commissioner of the Albemarle County Planning Commission. He was an avid sportsman and has been hunting and fishing since a boy. Jim is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gracie; his sister, Marlene Ix of Greenville, S.C.; his sister-in-law, Frances Worley of Indiana; and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his children, Kelly Charles and her husband Rob, Karen Ayer and her husband, Henry, and Wally Parks and his wife, Susan; his nine wonderful grandchildren, Tricia, Brian, Hank, Jessi, Sevey, Denise, Gracie, Olivia and Audrey; and four great-grandchildren, Alabama, Jordan, Wilder and Asher. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911 or to the SPCA, 3355 Berkmar Dr., Charlottesville, VA 22901 A private graveside service was held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Monticello Memory Gardens.

