September 19, 1939 - Thursday, April 9, 2020 Anne Barbour Parrillo was 80 years old when she succumbed to lung cancer on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia on September 19, 1939, to William Barbour and Margaret Dunleavy Barbour. After grade and high school in Philadelphia, she matriculated to Immaculata University. She worked her way through college, as a cashier at the Penn Fruit on Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia. She graduated cum laude in math June of 1961. She married Joseph Parrillo on January 6, 1962 and moved to Pittsburgh. She became a fourth grade math teacher in the Delmont School District. Her first child was born in 1963 and she dedicated her life to raising three children; Jo Anne, Joseph "Tony", and Leo. Her impact aided her children to lead successful lives. After her children grew, she returned to the world of mathematics, designing and performing statistical analysis of foam glass and glass blocks structures with Pittsburgh Corning, until she retired in 1998. After her retirement, Anne and Joe moved to Charlottesville, and forged many friendships through their strong Catholic devotion and a whole lot of Bridge card games. She was a great friend and passionate traveler. In their 58 years of marriage, Anne and Joe traveled to more than 100 countries. She found time to volunteer for more than 25,000 hours across 21 years in the UVA Medical Center. Anne is survived by her husband, Joe; children, Jo Anne (Jerry Benson), Tony (Debbie) and Leo (Erin); grandchildren, Gabriella, Frank, Brooke, TJ Parrillo and Tony Benson; along with her brother, Jim Barbour. Anne will be interred in St Vincent Ferrer Columbarium of Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Emily Couric Cancer Clinic of UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va. at giving.uvahealth.com. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
