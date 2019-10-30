Betty Jeanne Purvis Parrish, 88, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born June 18, 1931 in West Virginia to Samuel Coleman Purvis and Aretta Elizabeth Murphy. Soon after, she came home to Nelson County where she graduated from Lovingston High School in 1948 and the Phillips Business School in 1949. In December of 1951 she married the love of her life, Malcolm Pettit Parrish. She was a long time member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lovington, Va. where she enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school. She retired in 1996 after 24 years with Nelson County Public Schools. Her retirement was filled with travel throughout the U.S., as well as Europe, China, and the Caribbean. Betty Jeanne was preceded in death by her father, Samuel; mother, Aretta; and brother, Bobby. Nothing gave her more joy than her family. She is survived by her husband, of almost 68 years; her beloved children, William "Billy" (Judy), Cheryl (Frank), Steve and Dwayne (Sharon); five treasured grandchildren Jeanne, Craig (Amanda), Kasey (Scotty), Emily (Aaron), and Samantha; as well as six cherished great-grandchildren, Kirsty, Mackenzie, Kaylee, Owen, Eleanor, and Rylee. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Mildred Texter, Shirley Parrish, and Carolyn Purvis. She leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive guests on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Lovingston, Va. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church on Friday, November 1, 2019 with Pastor Jeremy Humphrey and Pastor John Campbell officiating. The internment will be immediately following at Woodland Baptist Church Cemetery, Arrington. The family would like to thank Susan, Joanie and Amber for their care and support of the family during Betty Jeanne's final days. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
