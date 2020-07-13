Doris Manie Smith Parrish, 75, of Kent Store, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020, after an extraordinary battle with cancer. Doris, a native of Scottsville, was wife to Steve Parrish; mother to Jennifer Sparks and Julianne DeVarennes; a grandmother, a sister, and a friend to many. Arrangements for a celebration of remembrance are pending. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is serving the family. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.

