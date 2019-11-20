After a courageous three-decade long battle with cancer, Harriett Jeanette Farrar Parrish gained her wings on November 17, 2019, with her family by her side. She leaves behind her husband, George Parrish, and her son, Brian Parrish. On January 26, 1953, James Harry Farrar and Willie Jane Farrar welcomed to the world their first-born child of seven, her name would be Harriett. With her large and loving family, she joined Galilee Baptist Church as a child, and was a member of the junior choir for years. A graduate of Fluvanna County High School, she then went to Virginia Union University and earned a degree in Business Education in 1975. Shortly after her graduation from college, she married the love of her life, George "Donnie" Parrish on June 28, 1975. From their union was born Brian, their son in 1979. For 37 years she worked as a Business teacher at her alma mater, Fluvanna High, and for many of those years served as department head. For those that knew her, Harriett was rarely without a smile, her kindness was a warmth that radiated onto all those that she knew. Following her diagnosis, she remained passionate about all that she loved throughout her 34-year fight with the disease. She cherished every moment with her family, especially trips to the beach and Caribbean cruises, working at the church food bank every Thanksgiving and Christmas, and starting most of her mornings with a cup of coffee, her husband and her favorite show, The Young and the Restless. Kind and relentless, God walked with her through all of her tribulations. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Willie; two brothers, Mark Thomas and James William Farrar; a sister, Debra Jane Farrar-Jackson; and a nephew, Johnathan Antonio Farrar. Harriett is survived by her husband, "Donnie"; son, Brian; as well as her sisters, Margie Farrar-Simpson (Ken) and Mary Farrar Grooms (John); her brother, Johnny Farrar (Myra); three sisters-in-law, Katrina, Lynette and Brenda Parrish; two brothers-in-law, James Parrish (Phyllis) and Gary Parrish (Sharon); aunts, Bessie Lucille Bratcher, Mattie Price (Leroy), Veronica Keyes, Malinda Bruce, Lorraine Farrar, Phyllis Hackney, and Mattie Hackney, and her many loving nieces, nephews and a special great niece in addition to numerous cousins, relatives, friends and students. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Galilee Baptist Church, 3598 Three Notch Road, Frencliff, VA 23053. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The family is asking that in lieu of monetary donations, interested persons should make all donations to The Hospice of the Piedmont. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonlouisa.com.
