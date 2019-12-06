David Parsons lost a long and fierce battle with metastatic colon cancer on November 24, 2019, at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. An Army brat, David was born in Augusta, Georgia, and grew up in Austria and Italy before settling in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was a Vietnam-era vet who served in U.S. Army Intelligence in Potsdam, Germany. Upon his return to the U.S., he completed his education at Yale College. He taught for three years in New Haven's public schools, then pursued a varied career path in information technology, retiring in 2015 from Telliris Systems in Shelton, Connecticut, as Vice President of Systems Design and Implementation. David had many hobbies, including reading, photography, bicycling and woodworking. Above all, he loved to fix things. He tackled everything from busted Crock-Pots to broken computers and complicated plumbing and electrical issues, often phoning around to friends and neighbors for new projects to work on. Never without a pet, he rescued and rehabilitated nine stray kitties in the course of a lifetime. David is survived by his wife, Catharine; his sisters, Suzanna Parsons and Virginia Parsons Dobmeier; his brother-in-law, Steve Dobmeier; and by his niece and nephew, Carly and Eric Dobmeier. A memorial service will be held in the Monahan, Cox, Smith and Crimmins Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven, Conn., on Saturday December 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital (CloserToFree@YNHH.org); to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, Conn., or to Animal Haven, 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473. Share a memory and sign David's guest book online at www.mcscfuneralhome.com.
