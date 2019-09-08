Glenn J. Parsons, 66, of Charlottesville, died on Thursday, September 5, 2019. His deep abiding faith in the Lord gave him peace. Glenn's passion was helping others, whether it was his wife, son, three grandchildren, employees, friends or customers. Glenn always made the time to help any who asked. Glenn was born in North Carolina to Leff and Veatrice Parsons. Glenn was educated in North Carolina schools, played basketball throughout and basketball was the conduit for his career. The salesforce recruiter for Lowe's was a fan, hired him directly from school in 1971, trained and was his mentor as Glenn reached his goal to become the #1 salesperson for Lowe's. In 1987, he decided to start a company, Blue Ridge Builders Supply, with longtime business associates Dale Shumate, Larry Oder and Preston Stallings, who remain close friends. Glenn considered Preston a surrogate father. In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his in-laws, Numa and Stella Church, which he and they considered Glenn their child. Brothers, Jimmy, Tommy, Jerry and Leff Jr. preceded him, and sister, Cora Sue. Glenn is survived by his wife, Debra Parsons; his son, Jamie, the absolute delight of Glenn's life; his daughter-in-law, Kim; his three grands, Taylor, Morgan and J, who hold Grandaddy's heart; his sister and brother-in-law, Dinah and Gary Wyatt; niece Hunter; brother-in-law, Lanny Church; brother-in-law, Benny Church; his brother, Billy Joe and wife, Judy; his sister, Carolyn and husband, Ewel; his brother, Jack; and sister, Judy. Glenn is survived by all his BRBS associates and employees who are family and his customers that became friends and are considered family. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 1 p.m., at First Baptist Church on Park Street in Charlottesville. Burial will follow at Monticello Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m., at Teague Funeral Service. The family invites all who can attend to come dressed as Glenn would see you. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 735 Park St, Charlottesville, Va 22902, fbcparkstreet.com; or Miller School of Albemarle, 1000 Samuel Miller Loop, Charlottesville, Va 22903 millerschoolofalbemarle.org. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
