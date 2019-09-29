Capt. William Bryan "Bill" Parsons, USPHS (ret), 97, of Crozet, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019 surrounded by loving members of his family. His lifelong commitment to God, his family and his country began on July 22, 1922 in a humble tenant farmer's home in tidewater North Carolina near the small town of Ernul. Known to his family as William Bryan, Bill was the third in what would become a family of 12 children, of which eight survived past childbirth and early infancy. As a youth, Bill spent many a long hot day behind the family mule and plow. Helping his parents, the late Leonard Clifton Parson and Darah Ruma Salter, provide a subsistence living for their family during the Great Depression developed in him a work ethic and sense of responsibility that stayed with him for the rest of his life. Of all his life's accomplishments, Bill was most proud of the service he gave his country during World War II. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1942, was commissioned as an Ensign and served as Executive Officer on an LCT (Landing Craft Tank) during the liberation of the Philippines, 1944-1946. While in the Philippines, he met Lt. Frances Winifred Price, an Army Nurse from Maine. They were married in Manila in 1946, a marriage which lasted until Frances' succumbing to Alzheimer's Disease in 2002. Upon returning to the states after the war, Bill graduated from Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College) in Wilson, North Carolina, and Yale School of Public Health in New Haven, Connecticut. He was subsequently commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Public Health Service, retiring in 1982 with the rank of Captain. He loved boating and was active in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, rising to the rank of National Rear Commodore. He was also an avid motorhome traveler and with his first wife, Frances, traveled extensively throughout the U.S., including a three-month tour of Alaska. Subsequent to Frances' passing, Bill met Jeanne Barron Hough through a hospice survivor's support group. They were married in September 2003 and shared nearly 10 years together until her passing in June 2013. During the last five years, he lived at The Lodge at Old Trail in Crozet, Virginia and served as president of the Lodge's resident's association until January 2019. He was a member of University Baptist Church, Charlottesville, Virginia. In addition to his parents, his first wife, Frances, and late wife, Jeanne, Bill was preceded in death by his siblings, Jasmine Virginia Parsons Embree, Preston Duane Parsons, Reba Elizabeth Parsons Phibbs and Martha Christine Parsons Holland. Bill is survived by his son, Bryan Duane Parsons; daughter-in-law, Leslee Hostetter Parsons; brother, James Clifton Parsons (Vicki); sister, Ida Mae Parsons Gaskill; sister, Josephine Anne Parsons Lewis (George); stepsons, Williamson Thomas "Chip" Hough Jr. (Anita) and Christopher Barron Hough. He has six stepgrandchildren, Sgt. Erik Ralph Lindquist (Carmen), Elise Katarina Lindquist, Evan Edward Lindquist, Hunter Hough, Heather Hough, and Parker Hough and four stepgreat-grandchildren. Additional Parsons family members include nieces, Celia Parsons Melcher (Denny), Sharon Michelle Mazzucco (Teresa), Janet Kay Holland Broyles (Jack), Christine Parsons Jones (Larry), and nephews, Preston Duane Parsons, Michael Perry Parsons, Daniel Holland (Kathleen), James Leonard Gaskill (Dawn), Ron Melnar (Julia), and Edfred McKee Gaskill Jr. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m., at Teague Funeral Service in Charlottesville. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at University Baptist Church, 1223 West Main St., Charlottesville, Va. A graveside service with military honors will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Monticello Memory Gardens. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a future time (to be announced) at The Lodge at Old Trail in Crozet. A generous, loving, light-hearted and humble man, he will be dearly missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The National World War II Museum, New Orleans, La. (www.nationalww2museum.org) to which he contributed generously. Bill was able to visit the museum for the first time with his son, Bryan one month prior to his passing.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.