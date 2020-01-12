James David Fitz Patrick, of Charlottesville, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge (WCBR). Jim was born March 21, 1928, in Plainfield, New Jersey, to Aloysius James and Marie Iveita Hughes Fitz Patrick. He was raised in Oak Park, Illinois, where he excelled in track as a member of the 1945 Illinois High School State Championship team at Oak Park-River Forest High School. Jim attended the University of Illinois, where he was an active member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity, graduating in 1949 with a B.A. in Economics. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952, as a Second Lieutenant. Jim worked his entire career at Sears, Roebuck and Co., in Chicago, Illinois. He started as a salesman in 1949, before being drafted. After serving his country, he was promoted to Chair Buyer (becoming the youngest buyer in company history at the time). Later, Jim moved to the catalog side of Sears, first responsible for the Boys Clothing section of the catalog. He finished his career as the Group Catalog Merchandise Manager for Home Fashions, retiring in 1987. Retirement brought Jim and his late-wife Monnie first to Charlottesville; then to Scottsdale, Arizona; and finally, to Westminster-Canterbury in 2008. Throughout his life Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and most recently great-grandfather. He was an avid golfer, life-long sports enthusiast, consummate jokester, and was affectionately known for his colorful socks at WCBR Health Care 2. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 60 years, Monnie Huff, and his sister, Eleanor Fitz Patrick. He is survived by his son, David and his wife, Kathleen, of Naples, Florida; daughter, Margaret Fitzsimmons and husband, Mark, of Alexandria, Va.; and grandchildren, Meghan (Christopher) LaForgia, Sarah (Matthew) Carhart, Kevin (Katherine) FitzPatrick, and Cara and Jack Fitzsimmons; and four great-grandchildren. The family would like to express its deep appreciation for the loving care provided by the staff at WCBR, especially the nurses and aides on Health Care 2. A memorial service will be held in the WCBR Chapel, 250 Pantops Mountain Road, Charlottesville, Va., on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Mourners are encouraged to wear colorful socks in Jim's memory. Burial will be private. The family requests that any memorial donations be made to the WCBR Foundation, 250 Pantops Mountain Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911, or a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Patrick, James David Fitz
To send flowers to the family of James Patrick, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 20
Memorial Service
Monday, January 20, 2020
1:30PM
1:30PM
Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge
250 Pantops Mountain Road
Charlottesville, VA 22911
250 Pantops Mountain Road
Charlottesville, VA 22911
Guaranteed delivery before James's Memorial Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.