Thomas D. Pattison Jr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, with family by his side. Tom leaves behind his wife, Debi; stepchildren, Sean and Shayne; and his granddaughter, Haley, the love of his life. He also leaves behind his mother, Joyce; brother, Todd; and niece and nephew, Amanda and Justin. Tom served in the United States Navy on the USS Nimitz. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Mount View Baptist Church, 908 St. Clair Avenue, Charlottesville.

