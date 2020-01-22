Thomas D. Pattison Jr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, with family by his side. Tom leaves behind his wife, Debi; stepchildren, Sean and Shayne; and his granddaughter, Haley, the love of his life. He also leaves behind his mother, Joyce; brother, Todd; and niece and nephew, Amanda and Justin. Tom served in the United States Navy on the USS Nimitz. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Mount View Baptist Church, 908 St. Clair Avenue, Charlottesville.
Pattison Jr., Thomas D.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Pattison, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.